Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Oct 13th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mehbooba Mufti is released from detention

    PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

    The development came barely two days before the Supreme Court was to hear the matter related to her detention.

    The Deputy Commissioner ordered that the PSA has been revoked with immediate effect.

    Her detention period had been extended for a period of three months on July 31 this year.

    Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

    Her elated daughter Iltija expressed happiness that her mother was finally released from detention, which she alleged was “illegal, unlawful and a complete traversity of justice”.

    “I now hope that other youths who have been detained for over a year in various jails in and outside the state are also released soon,” Iltija told news agency.

    She also signed off from her mother’s Twitter handle with a tweet: “As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, I’d like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off….”



    Trending In Nagpur
    मदिरालये उघडली, मंदिर का नाही? भाजपचे सरकारविरोधात आंदोलन
    मदिरालये उघडली, मंदिर का नाही? भाजपचे सरकारविरोधात आंदोलन
    Students who missed JEE-Advanced to get another chance
    Students who missed JEE-Advanced to get another chance
    Covid-19:Nagpur’s recovery rate inches closer to 90%, reports 660 new cases, 20 deaths
    Covid-19:Nagpur’s recovery rate inches closer to 90%, reports 660 new cases, 20 deaths
    Two days of heavy rain over most parts of Maharashtra: IMD
    Two days of heavy rain over most parts of Maharashtra: IMD
    This Vijayadashami, RSS to celebrate event in a low-profile manner
    This Vijayadashami, RSS to celebrate event in a low-profile manner
    संत्रा-फळे-भाजी उत्पादकांसाठी ना. गडकरींनी घडवून आणला निर्णय
    संत्रा-फळे-भाजी उत्पादकांसाठी ना. गडकरींनी घडवून आणला निर्णय
    Special Branch PSI commits suicide
    Special Branch PSI commits suicide
    SHRC summons Nagpur CP Kumar, in woman lawyer manhandled at Lakadganj Police Station case
    SHRC summons Nagpur CP Kumar, in woman lawyer manhandled at Lakadganj Police Station case
    Young engineer ends life in Hudkeshwar
    Young engineer ends life in Hudkeshwar
    Nagpur cops arrest International fraudsters gang from Delhi
    Nagpur cops arrest International fraudsters gang from Delhi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145