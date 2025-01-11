Meghe Group Company bags contract for Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project

CS Tech AI, formerly known as Ceinsys Tech, has Sagar Meghe as the Non-Executive Director and the Chairman. It has secured the Rs 381 crore contract for conducting the initial survey and preparing a Detailed Project Report

Nagpur: A Meghe Group Company, CS Tech AI, has secured the Rs 381 crore contract for conducting the initial survey and preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Maharashtra Government’s ambitious Nalganga-Wainganga river linking project.

The 485 km long network will link the Wainganga River in Bhandara to the Nalganga River in Buldhana, which flows in the western part of the Vidarbha region. This marks the first step for the Rs 84,000 crore river linking project cleared by the State Govt in its previous tenure. The contract also led to CS Tech’s shares touching the upper circuit after the company announced that it secured the contract.

CS Tech, formerly known as Ceinsys Tech, has Sagar Meghe as the Non-Executive Director and the Chairman. The company took part in the bids invited by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) along with around four other contenders. CS Tech has also partnered with Nippon Koei India Private Limited. The latter has expertise in providing technical solutions for building irrigation structures in difficult terrain.

The bidding happened earlier; however, the VIDC was waiting for the new Water Resources Minister to be appointed after elections for finalising the contract, said sources. The Meghe Group, to which the company belongs, was formed in 1982 by Sagar’s father, Datta Meghe, a politician and founder of a number of educational institutes.

The project was cleared by the State Cabinet in August this year. The project, which is also one of its kind in the state, aims to irrigate 3.75 hectares of farmland through a complex network of canals, barrages, and lift irrigation systems. This is also expected to do away with the drinking water problems of drought-prone Buldhana district.

The note prepared by Irrigation Department on Wainganga-Nalganga said the project stands to benefit districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana and Washim. Wainganga is tributary of Godavari while Nalganga is tributary of Purna river which lies on Tapi river basin.

Wainganga river has the biggest dam of Vidarbha, Gosikhurd, it is the first to get national project status in the country, and from there the extra water is proposed to be diverted to a parched region in Western part of State.