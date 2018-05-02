Mega Public Camp by MPCC on July 21 in city

Nagpur: A Mega Public Camp is being organised in city on the auspices Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). The camp will be held at the premises of Aadhar Land Developers, Tata Square, Manewada, from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday, July 21. The Mega Camp will be inaugurated by City Congress President Vikas Thakre while former MP Nana Patole will grace the occasion as chief guest.

In the camp, citizens will be provided PAN Card, Aadhar Smart Card, Life Certificate (only pensioners), learning driving licence, Employment Card, Passport, enrolment of voters, and senior citizen card.

Those citizens who want to avail the facilities should necessarily bring with them Aadhar Card, ration card, birth certificate, power bill, bank passbook, voter identity card, living certificate, etc in original with Xerox copies along with four passport size photographs. For all cards, citizens will have to pay the government fees.

Since all the important documents are being provided at one place and on the same day, citizens should attend the Mega Camp in large numbers, appealed the Organiser Vishal Vilasrao Muttemwar.

Chakradhar Bhoyar, Bhola Kuchankar, Dinesh Tarale, Vishveshwar Ahirkar, Archana Kuchankar, Kalpana Joge, Pravin Sandekar, Vinod Nagdevte and workers of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee are working hard for success of the camp.