Meet Ashutosh Rana: The 20-Year-Old Driving a Grassroots Movement to Feed and Rescue Stray Animals in India

Nagpur | July 2025:

At just 20 years old, Ashutosh Rana has become a powerful voice for the voiceless. Through his self-started initiative, the Hungry Animals Feeding Foundation, this young social worker has dedicated himself to feeding, rescuing, and caring for stray animals across India — an often ignored segment of society that suffers silently on the streets.

In a short span of two years, Ashutosh has transformed his empathy into action, working relentlessly to improve the lives of stray dogs, cows, and other animals — and inspiring many others to do the same.

It All Began With a Moment of Silence

Ashutosh’s journey into animal welfare began not with a plan, but with pain. “I saw a stray animal crushed on the road, and no one stopped. No ambulance, no crowd, no help — just silence,” he recalls. “That silence shook me. It made me question our compassion as a society.”

That moment became his turning point. What started as a simple act of feeding one injured dog has now turned into a nationwide movement focused on animal welfare, public awareness, and daily service.

Compassion in Action

The Hungry Animals Feeding Foundation now operates daily feeding drives, emergency on-the-spot rescues, and provides medical care for injured and ailing animals. From preparing food early in the morning to late-night rescues, Ashutosh’s days are dedicated entirely to the service of street animals.

Operating on community support and personal savings, his foundation ensures that every rupee is used directly for animal care. Veterinary visits, food supplies, shelter arrangements, and rescue logistics are all handled by Ashutosh and a small group of dedicated volunteers.

Nagpur’s Growing Connection

Though Ashutosh is based outside Nagpur, his work resonates strongly with local animal activists and citizens. Nagpur, like many growing Indian cities, faces challenges related to increasing stray populations, road accidents involving animals, and lack of resources for their care.

Inspired by Ashutosh’s model, young citizens in Nagpur have started organizing small feeding groups, supporting local shelters, and participating in awareness campaigns about responsible coexistence with animals.

A New Kind of Social Leadership

What makes Ashutosh’s story unique is not just his age or the scale of his work — it’s his unwavering commitment to ethics, action, and compassion. With no corporate backing, no big banners, and no fanfare, his movement is driven by something far more powerful: purpose.

By leading through example, Ashutosh is helping redefine what youth-led social service can look like in India. His work reminds us that change doesn’t require a big organization — it starts with one decision, one act of kindness, and the courage to stay consistent.

About Hungry Animals Feeding Foundation

Founded in 2023 by Ashutosh Rana, Hungry Animals Feeding Foundation is a non-profit initiative focused on the welfare of stray animals in India. The foundation provides daily food, medical assistance, and rescue services for injured animals while raising awareness about responsible animal care and kindness.