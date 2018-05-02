Meenakshi Smruti Clinic opens Kids Physiotherapy Zone

ProClinica Multispecialty Physiotherapy Clinic, “Meenakshi Smruti” 90, Uday Nagar, Manewada Ring Road , Opp. St. Vincent School, Nagpur 24, has introduced“ProClinica Bubbles – Kids Physiotherapy Zone” on its 5th Anniversary on 26th January 2020.

ProClinica Bubbles is a Physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre for Special children.

Dr. Uday Bodhankar, SeniorPaediatricianand Executive Director, Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability, (COMHAD) inaugurated the centre. The clinic provides services to all kinds of orthopaedic, neurological, Paediatric conditions under experts in the field.

On this occasion Dr.Praveen Dahake ,Dr.Alankar Ramteke , Dr. Manoj & Rachita Pahukar Dr. Avinash Rode,Dr. Pradeep and Swati Barad , Dr. Shobha Bhave, Dr. Umashankar Pachhel, Dr. Sudhir and Surekha Mangrulkar, Shri Dilip Naware, Ms Kavita Pardhi, and host of friends and well-wishersetc. were present.

It is centre that can provide all the facilities of rehabilitation under one roof, which includes Physiotherapy, Neurodevelopmental Therapy, Speech Therapy, Special education, Clinical psychology can be provided.

Dr. Devayani Thakre (Bodkhe); B.P.Th. M. P. Th. FSR, CLT (USA) and Dr. Subodh Patle; B. P.Th. (KEM Mum.) M. P.Th. Ortho. MIAP, are the directors of ProClinica Physiotherapy Clinic. The Clinic is spread in 2000 sq. Foot area and well equipped with advance Physiotherapy modalities and services and expert clinical staff, Photo and Press Note by Dr. Sudhir Mangrulkar, 9823156912/ 7447447959.

Dr. Uday Bodhankar inaugurating the Bubbles Kids Physiotherapy Zone on 5th Anniversary of ProClinica Multispeciality Physiotherapy Centre, Dr. Subodh Patle, Dr. Alankar Ramteke & Dr. Devayani Thakre (Bodkhe) looks on.