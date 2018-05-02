Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jan 27th, 2020

    Meenakshi Smruti Clinic opens Kids Physiotherapy Zone

    ProClinica Multispecialty Physiotherapy Clinic, “Meenakshi Smruti” 90, Uday Nagar, Manewada Ring Road , Opp. St. Vincent School, Nagpur 24, has introduced“ProClinica Bubbles – Kids Physiotherapy Zone” on its 5th Anniversary on 26th January 2020.

    ProClinica Bubbles is a Physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre for Special children.

    Dr. Uday Bodhankar, SeniorPaediatricianand Executive Director, Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability, (COMHAD) inaugurated the centre. The clinic provides services to all kinds of orthopaedic, neurological, Paediatric conditions under experts in the field.

    On this occasion Dr.Praveen Dahake ,Dr.Alankar Ramteke , Dr. Manoj & Rachita Pahukar Dr. Avinash Rode,Dr. Pradeep and Swati Barad , Dr. Shobha Bhave, Dr. Umashankar Pachhel, Dr. Sudhir and Surekha Mangrulkar, Shri Dilip Naware, Ms Kavita Pardhi, and host of friends and well-wishersetc. were present.

    It is centre that can provide all the facilities of rehabilitation under one roof, which includes Physiotherapy, Neurodevelopmental Therapy, Speech Therapy, Special education, Clinical psychology can be provided.

    Dr. Devayani Thakre (Bodkhe); B.P.Th. M. P. Th. FSR, CLT (USA) and Dr. Subodh Patle; B. P.Th. (KEM Mum.) M. P.Th. Ortho. MIAP, are the directors of ProClinica Physiotherapy Clinic. The Clinic is spread in 2000 sq. Foot area and well equipped with advance Physiotherapy modalities and services and expert clinical staff, Photo and Press Note by Dr. Sudhir Mangrulkar, 9823156912/ 7447447959.

    Dr. Uday Bodhankar inaugurating the Bubbles Kids Physiotherapy Zone on 5th Anniversary of ProClinica Multispeciality Physiotherapy Centre, Dr. Subodh Patle, Dr. Alankar Ramteke & Dr. Devayani Thakre (Bodkhe) looks on.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Family booked for illegal assembly in Hudkeshwar
    Maharashtra News
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Hindi News
    नए छात्रों को प्रोत्साहन दिया 50 साल पुराने छात्रों ने
    नए छात्रों को प्रोत्साहन दिया 50 साल पुराने छात्रों ने
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    विश्व सिंधी सेवा संगम:महिलाओं की टीम की नियुक्ति।
    Trending News
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Hudkeshwar head constable threatens to commit suicide, to oppose transfer
    Featured News
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    How long will Indigo play Russian Roulette with its flyers?
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    नागपुर के हज हाउस पर नहीं फहरा तिरंगा, मुद्दे पर हो रही राजनीति
    Trending In Nagpur
    नए छात्रों को प्रोत्साहन दिया 50 साल पुराने छात्रों ने
    नए छात्रों को प्रोत्साहन दिया 50 साल पुराने छात्रों ने
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    विज्ञान प्रदर्शनामुळे बाल वैज्ञानिकांच्या मुक्त संकल्पना साकारण्यास मदत : प्रा.दिलीप दिवे
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    स्वच्छ आणि स्मार्ट शहराच्या दिशेने नागपूरची वाटचाल : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    City police chief honors 186 cops with ‘Police Person of The Year- 2019’
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    राष्ट्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर अकादमी नागपूर येथे प्रजासत्ताक दिन साजरा
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    ५ फेब्रुवारीपासून सिद्धेश्वर सभागृह ते राजकमल चौक रस्ता वाहतुकीसाठी बंद
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    एक हजार मुलींना सॅनिटरी नॅपकिन्सचे वाटप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    कर्तृत्ववान महिलांचा सत्कार आणि बक्षीस वितरणाने महिला उद्योजिका मेळाव्याचा शानदार समारोप
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    VTA delegation greets Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Four members of interstate ATM thieves’ gang from Rajasthan held in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145