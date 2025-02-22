Meditrina Hospital Declared Unsafe; Immediate Evacuation Ordered



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Fire Department on 18-02-2025 has declared Meditrina Hospital in Ramdaspeth as highly unsafe and has ordered immediate evacuation of the building. The hospital has been operating for the past 13 years without mandatory Fire Compliance Certificate and lacks essential fire prevention and life safety measures. Despite being given sufficient time by Fire Department, the hospital failed to implement required systems.

Earlier, NMC’s Health Department on 12-02-2025 issued a notice stating that the hospital’s registration would be canceled if it did not obtain Fire Compliance Certificate within one month.

On February 18, 2025, Fire Department issued a letter to M/s VRG Healthcare Private Limited (Meditrina Hospital), declaring the hospital as highly unsafe and instructing all occupants to vacate the premises, effectively shutting down the hospital.

Vikas Thakre, MLA from West Nagpur and President of Nagpur District (City) Congress Committee, lodged a complaint with NMC on 01-01-2025, citing hospital’s lack of fire prevention and life safety measures, along with various violations and irregularities. Taking serious cognizance of the complaint, Fire Department issued a notice to the hospital on January 9, 2025, directing installation of fire prevention and life safety systems within one month. The hospital’s non-compliance led to it being declared highly unsafe and subsequent evacuation order.

According to Fire Department’s report, the hospital lacks 29 types of fire safety measures. Unauthorized constructions and the presence of an oxygen plant obstruct access for fire tenders to the rear and sides of the building. Additionally, a kitchen and storeroom have been constructed on the terrace, and the basement parking area is being used for generators and other equipment.

In response to these issues, Vikas Thakre filed a complaint against NMC officials with Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, leading to a meeting on February 12, 2025, to address the matter.

Thakre had previously demanded the cancellation of the hospital’s registration on December 23, 2020. The hospital’s director, Dr. Sameer Paltewar, has multiple FIRs filed against him, including a Rs 3 crore fraud case on 22-01-2019, related to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Other allegations involve billing discrepancies and financial irregularities, with cases filed on 20-01-2021, and 20-02-2021. Additionally, on 14-12-2024, an FIR was registered for obstructing access to the hospital by locking its doors, preventing entry for patients and other directors.

Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

* Established: February 19, 2012

* Founder: Dr. Sameer Paltewar

* Building: G+6 floors

FIRs Against Dr. Sameer Paltewar:

First FIR (January 22, 2019):

* ₹3 crore fraud

* Unauthorized charges from 26 patients

* Fake documents under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

* Charges under IPC Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), 34

Second FIR (January 20, 2021):

* Charges under IPC Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and IT Act Section 66C

* Fake billing and financial discrepancies

* Differences between amounts collected from patients and amounts recorded in hospital accounts

* Inflated billing system

Third FIR (February 20, 2021):

* Charges under IPC Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and IT Act Section 66C

* Fake documents and fraud

Fourth FIR (December 14, 2024):

* Charges under BNS Sections 126(2), 115(2), 352, 3(5)

* Locking hospital doors, preventing entry of directors and patients

* Denying access to another director