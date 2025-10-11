Meditrina Case: Sonali Paltewar Denied Relief Again by High Court

Nagpur: In a major development in the Meditrina Hospital financial fraud case, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim protection to Dr. Sonali Paltewar, who is accused along with her husband Dr. Sameer Paltewar and others in a ₹16-crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case.

Dr. Sonali had approached the High Court seeking relief after the lower court rejected her anticipatory bail plea. While the High Court has issued notices to the respondents, it declined to grant any interim protection, observing that “no case is made out for interim relief at this stage.”

The Allegations

According to the complaint, Dr. Sameer and Dr. Sonali Paltewar along with others have been booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 406, 420 (cheating), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The complainant stated that both doctors had jointly established VRG Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. on December 19, 2006, under which Meditrina Hospital was set up.

It is alleged that the accused misused the hospital’s bank accounts and diverted over ₹11 crore to other entities controlled by them. Furthermore, fake bills for digital marketing and advertising were allegedly created to siphon off an additional ₹16 crore from the hospital’s funds.

Shell Companies to Divert Funds

The investigation also revealed that Dr. Sameer Paltewar had allegedly created multiple “shell companies” where family members were appointed as directors to facilitate fund diversion from Meditrina Hospital.

Dr. Sonali Paltewar was reportedly appointed as an Additional Director in these companies at her husband’s behest. She also serves as a Director of Oviate Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Documents examined by investigators indicate that Oviate Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. received large sums of money from Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences Pvt. Ltd., suggesting that these entities were specifically formed to divert funds from the main company.

The Case So Far

Following the revelations, the police registered a case against Dr. Sameer, Dr. Sonali, and other family members involved. The alleged fraud, involving both embezzlement and fake billing, has now reached a total of ₹16 crore.

While the investigation continues, the High Court’s refusal to grant interim relief comes as another setback for Dr. Sonali Paltewar, further tightening the legal noose in one of Nagpur’s most high-profile hospital fraud cases.