Meditrina, 4 other hospitals involved in MJPJAY scam go scot-free!

Nagpur: It has been more than a year since the State Government had dropped five renowned private hospitals including Ramdaspeth based Meditrina Hospital from the panel of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojna (MJPJAY) allegedly for exploiting provisions of the State Government’s ambitious healthcare programme. The said hospital misused the norms to pocket hefty amount in the name of providing health protection to vulnerable families in the scheme. Interestingly, no hospital has faced legal action in this regarding till date, revealed sources to Nagpur Today.

Besides Meditrina Hospital in Ramdaspeth, , Shri Krishna Hrudayalaya, Heart Centre and Critical Care Centre in Dhantoli, and Keshav Hospital near Manewada, were the hospitals expected to provide all diagnostic and treatment procedures free of cost to the poor patients. However, the hospitals have been accused of siphoning crores of rupees of public funds over the years in bizarre ways.

No legal action against accused hospitals

The hospitals indulged in various irregularities including showing as dialysis performed in a facility with no kidney specialist, shown surgeries being conducted on patients who had actually been discharged etc. The hospitals used all the tricks in the box to earn money fraudulently. These hospitals were also accused of showing patients to be afflicted with deadly diseases while they were later found to have been suffering from a common cold. Shockingly there has been no legal action against these hospitals apart from of removing them from MJPJAY panel, informed the source on the condition of anonymity.

Meditrina Hospital sending fabricated bills to CGHS?

Whereas many of these scams have been unearthed in city-based private hospitals under MJPJAY, Meditrina Hospital, on the other hand, has also been accused of sending fabricated bills under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The documents in possession of Nagpur Today reveal that Meditrina Hospital had sent bills worth Rs 3,93,98,982 to CGHS and received compensation of Rs 3,11,34,412 i.e. Rs 82,64,570 less than the bills they floated. And the hospital administration didn’t even bother to seek the pending money. This has put severe questions on the authenticity of the bills floated by the Meditrina Hospital.

– Shubham Nagdeve