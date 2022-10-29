Medical curriculum soon to be available in Marathi language: Mahajan

Nagpur: Soon after the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments announced the introduction of a medical education curriculum in Hindi, Maharashtra is all set to introduce a medical education curriculum in Marathi language.

The move, announced by medical education minister Girish Mahajan, will be introduced from next academic year. The minister said introduction of a curriculum in Marathi language will help students from rural parts of the state.

“Though Madhya Pradesh was the first state to introduce a syllabus in regional language, they have introduced it only for MBBS, whereas we are planning to give the option of Marathi for all the streams, including ayurvedic, homoeopathy, dental and even for nursing. Maharashtra would be the first state to offer a Marathi syllabus for all these streams,” Mahajan said.

He added that the state government has appointed committees to study the plan and steps to be taken. “The Marathi syllabus will help the students who have studied in Marathi mediums to tide over their complex for English,” he said.

As per the officials, the syllabus is being made available in the regional languages as per the central government policy. The officials further added, “The board will consider all the possible difficulties and issues in the conversion of the syllabus into Marathi and suggest ways to overcome them. There would be experts from various fields on the board.”

