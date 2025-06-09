Medical aid applications must be addressed promptly as per norms: Bawankule

Guardian Minister clarifies – Transfer requests will not be accepted during 'Jansamvad'; citizens turn up in large numbers for public grievance redressal

Nagpur: Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the administration to process all applications received for medical assistance without delay and strictly as per government norms. He issued these instructions while presiding over the ‘Jansamvad’ (public interaction) programme at the District Planning Office in Sadar on Sunday.

Bawankule made it clear that requests related to job transfers will not be entertained during the Jansamvad initiative, which is designed specifically to address common citizens’ issues.

The Jansamvad programme witnessed an enthusiastic response from residents across the district, with 256 tokens distributed to citizens who lined up from early morning to meet the minister. Bawankule patiently listened to the grievances and personally collected the applications, instructing concerned officials to take immediate action — especially on cases seeking medical aid.

During the event, the administration received a wide range of representations, including issues related to encroachments, drinking water, agriculture, sports, culture, spiritual and religious matters, health, construction, drainage, electricity, roads, and village-level development work.

People from all walks of life—from women and senior citizens to youth and persons with disabilities—met the Guardian Minister and submitted their grievances.

To ensure comfort for attendees, arrangements such as a waiting canopy, snacks, tea, and coolers were made to shield them from the summer heat. Citizens followed the token system in a disciplined manner while submitting their applications.

Bawankule further instructed all government departments to avoid delays and promptly resolve all pending and eligible matters. He emphasized that priority action must be taken on each complaint and application by the respective departments.

