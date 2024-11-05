Media ban at Rahul Gandhi’s Nagpur event is a fake narrative by BJP: Atul Londhe

Advertisement

Mumbai: Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan in Nagpur on Wednesday, November 6. Claims of a media ban in the event are false and are part of rumours being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Following the teachings of the Sangh and their habit of frequent falsehoods, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has spoken blatant lies. The live feed of the Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan will be available to the media through Congress’s social media handles and YouTube, so the media should not believe these rumours spread by the BJP, said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress’s chief spokesperson, Atul Londhe.

Speaking on the matter, Atul Londhe stated that since the sammelan is being held at the Kavi Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Reshim Bagh, the BJP has resorted to spreading misinformation due to its insecurity. Rahul Gandhi has always been accessible to the media, holding press conferences, giving interviews, and speaking out for media freedom. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not held a single press conference in 11 years. Is it because Narendra Modi is afraid of the media? Under BJP rule, India ranks very low in terms of media freedom. Why is the media often labelled as “Godi media”? Why did the Supreme Court have to mention the one-sided nature of TV debates? BJP needs to answer these questions, added Atul Londhe.

