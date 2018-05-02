Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 3rd, 2020

    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang

    Nagpur: Acting tough, Nagpur police have slapped the dreaded MCOCA on the notorious goon Roshan Sheikh and five members of his gang. The gang indulged in criminal activities including blackmailing, assaults, possessing pistols and threatening people.

    The key members of the gang against whom the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) was invoked include Ankit Pali, Abhishek Singh, and Khanu.

    It may be recalled that a video showing Roshan Sheikh driving a car and wielding a pistol had gone viral on social media. The video had triggered panic and the cops subsequently put the gangster behind bars. Later the Crime Branch DCP Rajmane had sent the case file to the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay and sought invoking of MCOCA against the goon Roshan Sheikh and his other gang members.

    After the arrest of Roshan Sheikh and other gang members, many people came forward and filed FIRs against the gang. A raid on Sheikh’s house revealed fixed deposits worth crores.

    Happening Nagpur
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूर, वर्धा जिल्ह्यातील वीज ग्राहकांना मिळाणार वीज बिल
    नागपूर, वर्धा जिल्ह्यातील वीज ग्राहकांना मिळाणार वीज बिल
    ड्रोनद्वारे रेल्वेतील गुन्हेगारीवर नजर
    ड्रोनद्वारे रेल्वेतील गुन्हेगारीवर नजर
    Hindi News
    सीमा विवाद पर बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार साफ करे, चीनी सैनिक भारत में घुसे हैं या नहीं?
    सीमा विवाद पर बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार साफ करे, चीनी सैनिक भारत में घुसे हैं या नहीं?
    राष्ट्रीय बाल हक्का आयोग ने मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार अंतर्गत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की शिकायत पर संज्ञान लिया।
    राष्ट्रीय बाल हक्का आयोग ने मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार अंतर्गत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की शिकायत पर संज्ञान लिया।
    Trending News
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark
    India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark
    Featured News
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    4 including security staff arrested in Rs 18 lakh heist in Civil Lines
    Trending In Nagpur
    Proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 clearly violates the Constitutional mandate and undermines it’s federal structure : Dr Nitin Raut
    Proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 clearly violates the Constitutional mandate and undermines it’s federal structure : Dr Nitin Raut
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang
    नागपूर, वर्धा जिल्ह्यातील वीज ग्राहकांना मिळाणार वीज बिल
    नागपूर, वर्धा जिल्ह्यातील वीज ग्राहकांना मिळाणार वीज बिल
    ड्रोनद्वारे रेल्वेतील गुन्हेगारीवर नजर
    ड्रोनद्वारे रेल्वेतील गुन्हेगारीवर नजर
    लॉकडाऊन काळात अन्न व औषध प्रशासनाची धडक कारवाई
    लॉकडाऊन काळात अन्न व औषध प्रशासनाची धडक कारवाई
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    18 more test positive, COVID cases hit 601 in Nagpur
    सीमा विवाद पर बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार साफ करे, चीनी सैनिक भारत में घुसे हैं या नहीं?
    सीमा विवाद पर बोले राहुल गांधी- सरकार साफ करे, चीनी सैनिक भारत में घुसे हैं या नहीं?
    राष्ट्रीय बाल हक्का आयोग ने मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार अंतर्गत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की शिकायत पर संज्ञान लिया।
    राष्ट्रीय बाल हक्का आयोग ने मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार अंतर्गत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की शिकायत पर संज्ञान लिया।
    दस मीडिया समूहों को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी किया
    दस मीडिया समूहों को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी किया
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    Vehicle lifter nabbed in Kalamna
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145