MCOCA slapped on Roshan Sheikh gang

Nagpur: Acting tough, Nagpur police have slapped the dreaded MCOCA on the notorious goon Roshan Sheikh and five members of his gang. The gang indulged in criminal activities including blackmailing, assaults, possessing pistols and threatening people.

The key members of the gang against whom the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) was invoked include Ankit Pali, Abhishek Singh, and Khanu.

It may be recalled that a video showing Roshan Sheikh driving a car and wielding a pistol had gone viral on social media. The video had triggered panic and the cops subsequently put the gangster behind bars. Later the Crime Branch DCP Rajmane had sent the case file to the Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay and sought invoking of MCOCA against the goon Roshan Sheikh and his other gang members.

After the arrest of Roshan Sheikh and other gang members, many people came forward and filed FIRs against the gang. A raid on Sheikh’s house revealed fixed deposits worth crores.