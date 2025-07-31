MCOCA slapped on 3 notorious goons in Nagpur over brutal murder for Rs 8,000 loan

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on organized crime, the Kotwali Police of Nagpur have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against three repeat offenders involved in the brutal murder of a man over an unpaid loan of just Rs 8,000. The move signals the police’s firm resolve to curb criminal syndicates operating with impunity in the city.

The three accused, Rohit Chandekar, Vickey Chandekar, and Neeraj Larokar, have been booked under MCOCA following a detailed investigation into their criminal history and syndicate-style operations, confirmed Kotwali Police Inspector Ritesh Aher.

Rohit Chandekar, identified as the main accused, has a notorious track record with 13 criminal cases against him — one at Lakadganj Police Station and the rest within Kotwali’s jurisdiction. Neeraj Larokar has eight prior offences, while Vickey Chandekar is involved in two cases, including a preventive detention and a non-cognisable offence.

“These individuals have consistently operated in a coordinated, organized manner, posing a serious threat to public safety. Hence, MCOCA has been invoked to ensure they face the full extent of the law,” said Inspector Aher.

The incident that led to the latest charges unfolded on June 8, when the victim, Rahul Pandey, was lured to a footpath near Lakdapul Bus Stand by Larokar under the guise of settling a monetary dispute. Pandey had reportedly lent Rs 8,000 to Rohit Chandekar. Once there, Pandey and his friends were brutally assaulted with a baton by the Chandekar brothers and Larokar, after which Rohit allegedly stabbed Pandey fatally.

Though Pandey was rushed to Mayo Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police swiftly arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the crime.

With MCOCA provisions in effect, police now have up to 180 days to file a chargesheet, compared to the regular 90-day period, allowing for a deeper probe and stronger prosecution. The invocation of MCOCA not only enhances legal pressure on the accused but also underscores the police’s commitment to dismantling habitual criminal networks in Nagpur.