May Begins with Fresh Murder in Bhandewadi After April’s 14 Homicides

Advertisement



Nagpur: The city’s disturbing streak of violent crimes shows no sign of slowing down. Just two days into May, Bhandewadi witnessed its first murder of the month, following a grim tally of 14 homicides reported in April.

Panic spread through the locality under the Pardi police station after the body of a 31-year-old man was discovered near an under-construction railway platform on Friday evening, May 2. The victim was identified as Satish Kalidas Meshram, a centering labourer and resident of Ekta Nagar in Pardi.

Gold Rate 3 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,800/- Gold 22 KT 87,200/- Silver/Kg 94,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According to police, Satish had left for work on Thursday morning and failed to return home. His family reported him missing after a day-long search. Around 7 p.m. Friday, a passerby spotted his body at the construction site and informed the authorities.

Officers from Pardi police arrived to find multiple stab wounds on Satish, indicating a brutal attack with a sharp weapon. A case of murder has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Police are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and questioning residents in hopes of identifying the attacker(s).

This latest killing adds to growing public anxiety in Nagpur, as the city reels from a surge in violent crimes.

Advertisement