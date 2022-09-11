Max Nagpur make a fashion statement with the re-launch of its store in Dharampeth

Advertisement

Over 13,771 sq ft. of international shopping for the entire family

Nagpur: Max Fashion, India’s most loved fashion brand for men, women and kids, is all set to redefine the fashion space of the city with the re-launch of its store at Dharampeth, Nagpur. With an all new and refreshed world class shopping experience for it’s discerning customers in Nagpur, re-launch of the brand’s Dharampeth store marks it’s emerging foothold in the city. The brand intends to continue investing in this region through innovative, forward-looking business strategies to mark its dominance in the value fashion market.

The all new Max store promises to provide customers a one stop shop for international styles at great prices. Spread across 13,771 sq ft, the store offers more than 12,000 designs across different categories apparel, footwear and accessories offering the best fashion solutions for everyone. The store provides an international shopping experience with dedicated sections for men, women, youth and kids making shopping a pleasurable experience.

Max retails out its own private label merchandise which is created by a team of in-house designers who are exposed to international fashion trends and excel in tailor making the styles to suit the Indian sensibilities.

Sharing his views on the growth strategy of the brand, Mr. Devesh Kumar, Vice President & Business Head – West Region said, “Being the pioneers of fashion retail in the country, we aim to take our offering to customers with an all new shopping experience at their preferred shopping destination in Dharampeth. We currently have a presence of over 400+ stores across 170+ cities and plan to expand our retail footprint further. Max’s brand vision is to “democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazing prices. We are certain that with an all new refreshed look and more styles being added, this store at Dharampeth too will be welcomed warmly by the discerning residents of Nagpur.”

The store currently stocks the fresh collection of Pre Autum’22. Present across Womens’, Mens’, Youth and Kids wear complimenting every aspect of a fashionista’s dynamic lifestyle, the latest collection features the season’s hottest trends across clothing, accessories and footwear This season Max wants to establish itself as a number one fashion destination for family, youth, and Kids. At the newly renovated store in Dharampeth, Max has curated an exclusive range of fashion wear for men, women, and children comprising of Dresses, Shorts, Tops, Tees, Shirts and Fashion Essential Footwear and Accessories to suit all your fashion requirements.

