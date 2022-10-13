Mastermind behind Rs 35 cr scam acted as journalist to dodge Nagpur cops

The fraudster Sushil Kolhe also worked as a waiter, covered farmers’ stir in Delhi as a scribe

Nagpur: The master fraudster Sushil Ramesh Kolhe, who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW ) of Nagpur Crime Branch for allegedly floating shell companies and duping investors of Rs 35 crore by promising them high returns, was also present at farmers’ agitation in Delhi as a “journalist”. He spent about three months with Kisan Morcha leaders on Delhi borders to dodge police. Even though wanted in the fraud case, Sushil Kolhe was not caught even after travelling to many states, according to a report in a local daily.

Advertisement

Notably, on November 7, 2020, the Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against Sushil Kolhe, his brother Pankaj Kolhe and partner Bharat Shankar Sahu for fraud under IPC and MPDA. The accused absconded before the case was registered. Sushil moved the Supreme Court as the Sessions Court and High Court did not grant him anticipatory bail. The Supreme Court also dismissed his plea and directed him to surrender in four weeks.

According to the report, after escaping from Nagpur, Sushil went to Delhi. From there he went to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He started working as a waiter and did some other jobs. In the meantime, farmers’ agitation started on Delhi borders. He went to Kisan Morcha as a journalist. Sushil had an identity card as a journalist of a newspaper. Using it, he pretended to be covering the farmers’ movement.

Journalists from all over the country had come to cover the farmers’ agitation and special accommodation was provided to them by the organisers. The fraudster Sushil Kolhe too stayed in the media camp for three months. He had planned not to stay at one place for three months, Accordingly, he left the media camp after three months, the report said.

EOW seizes assets, freezes 31 bank accounts:

According to the report, the accused Kolhe brothers bought a property in the name of a trusted person with the fraud money. EOW has seized assets worth Rs 4.44 crore and frozen 31 bank accounts so far. It is estimated that over 3,000 investors have been cheated by the accused so far. A large number of people from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are among them, the report said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Nagpur Crime Branch recently arrested the absconding fraudster Sushil Kolhe. A resident of Nimdevi Nagar, Wanjara, Kamptee Road, Sushil (33), his brother Pankaj Kolhe and Bharat Shankar Shahu allegedly had floated AGM Corporation, AGM Digital Ltd, Janseva Mutual Benefit Nidhi Ltd, Sanjay Traders Pvt Ltd, Discovery & Media Family Foods, Sussex Life Project Multiple Marketing Pvt Ltd, Mohd Aslam Haji Munna Miya and other shell companies.

The accused trio invited people to their Civil Lines office and lured them with a promise to double their invested amount in 18 months. They also assured high profits like fund sharing, royalty and bonus in other schemes. To gain the investors’ confidence, Sushil and Pankaj Kolhe had also entered into formal agreements with them. People, not only from Nagpur, but from different cities had parked money in their ponzi schemes. Later, Kolhe brothers and Shahu defrauded the investors of over Rs 30-35 crore by neither returning their invested money nor extending any benefit to them.

One of their victims, Nagendrasingh Thakur from Madhya Pradesh, had approached the then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh with a complaint during his grievances redressal camp in the city two years ago. Subsequently, inquiries were conducted into the matter and a case under Sections 406, 409,420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, was registered against Kolhe brothers and Shahu at Sitabuldi Police Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement