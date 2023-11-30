Massive security arrangements in place as President Droupadi Murmu visits Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an unprecedented display of security preparedness, a staggering 4,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the city to ensure the safety of President Droupadi Murmu during her upcoming visit to Nagpur. The President is scheduled to visit prominent landmarks including the Jagannath Temple at Rameshwari Road, GMCH, and Suresh Bhat Hall to grace the convocation ceremony of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

The security apparatus includes dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) meticulously scanning all locations that will be part of the President’s itinerary. The aim is to create a secure environment during her stay in the city, with a particular focus on venues hosting significant events.

Notable dignitaries expected to be in attendance alongside President Droupadi Murmu include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The responsibility for the smooth conduct of these high-profile events has been assigned to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) Shravan Dutt, Vijaykant Sagar, Shashikant Satav, Gorakh Bhamre, Niketan Kadam, and others, each entrusted with specific roles.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar emphasized the importance of road maintenance in the security plan. Instructions have been issued to repair potholes along the planned routes for the President’s convoy to ensure smooth movement. A full dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday morning, providing a comprehensive run-through of the convoy’s route, passing from Raj Bhavan to GMCH, Suresh Bhat Hall, and ultimately reaching the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

To bolster security measures, a company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be strategically deployed at key points along the route. The deployment is intended to fortify security and address any potential contingencies that may arise.