Massive protests in multiple cities over Prophet remarks

Massive protests erupted in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kolkata and cities in Uttar Pradesh on Friday over remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

A large crowd of people gathered on the steps of the Jama Masjid in New Delhi after Friday prayers, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit.

There was heavy security deployment to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

According to senior police officials, the protest was held peacefully on the stairs near gate number one of the mosque, and it lasted for around 15 to 20 minutes. The protesters were dispersed from the area later.

“The protest was held near the gate number one of Jama Masjid. We demanded the arrested of Nupur Sharma for her remark on Prophet Mohammad. It was a peaceful protest, and people left the area after a while,” said Akram Qureshi, a resident of the area.

“Nupur Sharma should be arrested. I will keep protesting until she is put behind the bars. How dare she disrespect our religion,” questioned 57-year-old Baba Mastan, who was part of the protest.

Mohammad Fahad (59), a shopkeeper, said, “The protest started at 2 pm. They were dispersed by the police within 15-20 minutes. It was a peaceful protest.”

Even after the protesters were dispersed, teams of the police and the CISF continued to be deployed in the area.

Protests also broke out at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior official at the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in Lucknow said sloganeering took place in Saharanpur, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow.

People raised slogans and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj after the Friday prayers ended.

A heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure law and order. Senior police and administrative officials have also reached the spot.

Protests also erupted at several places in Srinagar with the Hurriyat Conference alleging that anti-Muslim measures have become a hallmark of the government.

Protests were held at Lal Chowk, Batamaloo, Tengpora and other places in Srinagar.

Holding placards, men, as well as women, staged protests after the Friday congregational prayers, officials said.

They said the protests were peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Authorities have snapped internet on mobile phones in Srinagar as a precautionary measure to prevent rumor-mongering.

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while condemning the repeated closure of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for Friday prayers by the authorities, alleged that anti-Kashmir and anti-Muslim measures are a hallmark of the central rule.

“Deliberately hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the world including in J-K to appease their constituency across India, these people by using derogatory language against Islam and the holy Prophet pronounce their hatred for both and wear it like a badge on their sleeve,” the Hurriyat said in a statement.

“In their harshness towards Muslims, they do not even allow us to raise our voice against such bigotry and hatred that causes us so much pain,” it said.

The amalgam said the Hurriyat strongly denounces the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet.

“Hurriyat strongly believes in respect and reverence for all religions and religious figures, a fact borne out by peaceful coexistence of people of this land for centuries,” it added.

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

As the row intensified domestically and abroad, the BJP on Sunday suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Jindal.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after a social media analysis, the police officials had said.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over his alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi have been named in the FIR.

