Massive Morcha Amplifies the Demands of Informal Workers!

Advertisement

Nagpur : KaamgarEkta Union (Nagpur District) and ShaharVikasManch, Nagpur, jointly organized a protest rally (Morcha) to address various pending issues of slum dwellers and unorganized laborers (construction workers, domestic workers, and street vendors) in the city. The protest took place during the winter session at VidhanBhavan, starting from Yeshwant Stadium to Sitabuldi Police Station (near Morris College).

Following the demonstration, representatives of the KaamgarEkta Union and ShaharVikasManch met with Honorable Suresh Khadeji (Labor minister, GoM). The representatives of KaamgarEkta Union had a detailed discussion on the concerns of Informal workers with the State Labor Minister, Shri Suresh Khade, assured that the pending issues of the unorganized workers (including construction workers and domestic workers) are under consideration.

Today’s Rate Monday 30 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900/- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 91,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Advertisement

Positive discussions were also conducted on fulfilling certain demands.

Union demands which were discussed are as follows:

1.Implementation of street vendors act 2014 in Nagpur city.

2.Formation of tripartite board for Domestic workers

3.Extend ESIC benefits for the informal workers

4.Independent office for the domestic worker’s registration

5.Pension for 60 years and above for the domestic workers

6.Online registration of construction worker’s application shall be made approved within 7 days

The morcha was led by MrYuvrajFulzele, President (KEU), MsLeelaGhubade, Ms Sheela Sapkale, MsRanjanaBhagat and representatives of ShaharVikasManch– Mr Anil Wasnik, DrTambatkar, NituUikeLalitaMeshram, ChhayaDhopte, SuhasiniBagade, vandanaRaut, SharadaChaure, KantaThavare, UshaGhokhale, Shamim Shaikh, KantaGanvir, Savita Sharma,Kavitaand others. over 800 participants from Nagpur, including women, citizens, workers, and activists, actively took part in the Morcha.