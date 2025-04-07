Massive Midnight Fire in Nagpur Guts Four Saw Machines

Advertisement



Nagpur – A massive fire broke out around midnight on Sunday in the Maa Umiya Industrial Estate in Nagpur, completely gutting four saw machines. The fire caused panic in the area due to its intensity, prompting the deployment of 11 fire engines from across the district. It took firefighters nearly 10 hours of relentless efforts to bring the blaze under control. The incident has resulted in damages worth crores of rupees.

The fire originated around 1 AM at the ‘Atul Wood’ company owned by Suresh Natinani, located in the industrial estate. With large quantities of timber stored in the vicinity, the flames spread rapidly, engulfing all four saw machines in minutes.

10-Hour Battle Against the Blaze

Upon receiving the alert, fire engines from Kalamna, Lakadganj, Trimurti Nagar, Sakkardara, Kamptee, MIHAN, and other stations rushed to the scene. Firefighters used 55 tankers of water during a 10-hour operation before finally dousing the fire by morning.

Massive Financial Loss

The fire destroyed four saw machines, a large stockpile of timber, an office, and a shed—leading to an estimated loss of crores. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are currently underway.

