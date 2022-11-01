Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Pune’s Lulla Nagar Area

Pune: A major fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a commercial building in the Lulla Nagar area of Pune city on Tuesday morning. The fire, reportedly took place at the Vegeta restaurant located on the seventh floor of Marvel Vista commercial building, was reported around 8.15 am.

As many as six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to control the fire. However, no casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Cricketer Zaheer Khan’s restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the building.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained. The restaurant suffered considerable property damage in the blaze.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement