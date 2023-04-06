Mask making workshop at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: To develop the creative insight in students, DPS MIHAN organized a workshop on Mask Making for the students Grades VI and VII. Making a mask invites the creator to explore various aspects of his or her own persona.

The activity can be revealing because it takes the mask maker out of the realm of words and employs imagination and nonverbal action.

Advertisement

Mask-making technique involves molding clay into facial features and then applying materials such as paper mache, celluclay,fibre glass as well as various molding cloths over the top of the sculpted mask face.

The workshop was conducted by the in-house art teacher Mr Arvind Gosatwar , in which students learnt about the intricate process of Mask making and understood how to create the right mould for a mask .

He also taught how to incorporate realistic features by shaping the clay in the right manner to highlight thoughts and feelings through meaningful symbols.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the workshop as it helped them to hone their creative talents. Later, they presented a display of their work at the end of the workshop.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement