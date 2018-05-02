    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Nov 23rd, 2020
    Featured News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Marriages without Dowry

    A lot of people are appreciating simple marriage ceremonies after Covid 19. But there have been people have been practicing this since ages,  weddings without any  fan-fair, no dowry and only 7 members from the grooms side, so that there is no burden on the bride’s family, one such family is from Dehra Dun, itself.
    Traditionally Indian Marriage Ceremonies, lavish birthday parties and ceremonies related to death are unnecessary incurred expenses, although because of these ceremonies, lot of business activity is generated.
    The Chandna family (Bhoja Brother, Paltan Bazzar) of Dehra Dun is one such family which has been associated with simple marriage ceremonies since 1960.
    Roshan Lal Chandna , Bachelor of Arts, in Hindi Sanskrit and English, which is a very rare combination even today, M.A. English Literature, born on 23rd June, 1934 inspired by a Munshi  Premchand novel “Nirmala” on the evils of Dowry system, decided to start a fight against the Dowry Pratha, in the late 50’s it was a reformist step, since then the family has followed suit and more than 100 family marriages have been solemnised without dowry.
    Roshan Lal Chandna fondly called as R.L. by his close friends became a teacher by choice, son of a wealthy businessman, Seth Bhoja Ram Chandna (Bhoja Brother, Paltan Bazzar). He taught at two of the premier institutes of India, in the 1960’s BITS PILANI and The Doon School Dehradun, his student list, was a who and who of India, Including the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
    He had also adopted a Village 7 Km away from Dehra Dun, in1970, called Tunnuwala and would cycle down to the Village to teach the villagers hygiene and to do agricultural farming in a technical way, I remember going with him a couple of times as an eight year old sitting on the rear carrier of the cycle.
    Karan Thapar the acclaimed journalist still remembers him fondly having taught by him more than 50 years ago wrote an article about him after finishing school in 1962.  I feel RL Chandana must have been a great teacher, as no one can remember 50 years back unless they were very good.
    By Pankaj Roshanlal Chandna.
    Trending In Nagpur
    Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur achieves lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in city
    Wockhardt Hospital Nagpur achieves lowest mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in city
    HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur
    HQ Maintenance Command IAF accords B’day wishes to its oldest surviving officer in Nagpur
    आंदोलन : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले के नेतृत्व में जलाई बिजली बिलों की होली
    आंदोलन : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले के नेतृत्व में जलाई बिजली बिलों की होली
    गोवारी शहिदांना ना. गडकरींची श्रध्दांजली
    गोवारी शहिदांना ना. गडकरींची श्रध्दांजली
    फूटवेअर उद्योगाने 1 लाख कोटीचे उत्पादन निर्यातीचे लक्ष्य ठेवावे : ना. गडकरी
    फूटवेअर उद्योगाने 1 लाख कोटीचे उत्पादन निर्यातीचे लक्ष्य ठेवावे : ना. गडकरी
    गोंदिया:कहीं चूनावी तूल न पकड़े, धान खरीदी केंद्रों का मुद्दा
    गोंदिया:कहीं चूनावी तूल न पकड़े, धान खरीदी केंद्रों का मुद्दा
    High Court to resume limited physical hearing from Nov 23
    High Court to resume limited physical hearing from Nov 23
    ” A Public Servant’s wife also has the duty to serve people” says Manjeet Kaur Matani better half of DCP Lohit Matani .
    ” A Public Servant’s wife also has the duty to serve people” says Manjeet Kaur Matani better half of DCP Lohit Matani .
    Parents in fix as schools in rural Nagpur set to reopen amid Covid scare
    Parents in fix as schools in rural Nagpur set to reopen amid Covid scare
    सरकार पलटलं, वाढीव वीजबिलामुळे जनता भरडली; बावनकुळेंचा ठाकरे सरकारवर हल्लाबोल
    सरकार पलटलं, वाढीव वीजबिलामुळे जनता भरडली; बावनकुळेंचा ठाकरे सरकारवर हल्लाबोल
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145