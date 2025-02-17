Markets tumble in early trade amid foreign fund outflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday as persistent foreign fund outflows from the Indian equity markets and slowdown in corporate earnings continued to hurt investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 297.8 points to 75,641.41 in opening trade. The NSE Nifty declined 119.35 points to 22,809.90. Later, both the benchmark indices fell further.

Gold Rate Monday 17 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,500 /- Gold 22 KT 79,500 /- Silver / Kg 96,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The BSE bellwether gauge traded 476.70 points lower at 75,470.18, while the Nifty quoted 146.80 points down at 22,782.45. From the Sensex, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were the biggest laggards. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,294.69 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. The total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 99,299 crore — near Rs 1 lakh crore — in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.

FPIs pulled out Rs 21,272 crore in the first two weeks of this month, driven by global tensions after the US imposed tariffs on imports. This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in January.