Markets fall for 2nd day in a row

Equity benchmark indices continued to fall for the second day running on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex sliding 283 points in early trade amid foreign funds outflow and mixed trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark fell 282.85 points to 55,483.37. The broader NSE Nifty declined 88.8 points to 16,542.20.

Among the Sensex constituents, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Nestle, Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards in early trade. Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

