Markets decorated with Diwali materials in Nagpur

Nagpur: With the festival of Diwali just a few days away, markets in Nagpur have started decorating with materials. In Sitabardi, Itwari, Gandhibagh areas of the city, vendors have come to the market to sell colorful garlands, rangoli, sky lanterns, home decoration materials.

Diwali festival has a special importance of lights. Due to this, clay, porcelain, plastic lamps have come for sale in the market. There is a rush of girls and young women to buy, and customers are showing a tendency to buy sky lanterns of different sizes and colors.

Faral is being made in lesser quantity this year as compared to every year. Along with vegetables, the rates of pulses are quite tight. This is hitting the common man’s pocket.

Diwali is six days long this year-

The festival of Diwali generally lasts for 5 days, during which the festivals of Dhantrayodashi, Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhaubij are celebrated. This time Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. At the same time, Amavasya Tithi will remain till 2.57 pm on the next day. So Somvati Amavasya will be celebrated on this day without performing Govardhan Puja. Diwali festival will be celebrated for 6 days in this way.

