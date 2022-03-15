Markets deck up for Holi with colours, pichkaris, other must stuff

Nagpur: Come Friday the March 18, the evergreen Big B song Rang barse bheege chunar wali, rang barse and Bura Mat Mano Holi Hai will rend the air with full vigour in Orange City. This time, there would be no Covid restrictions as in the past two years. The revellers in the city have put themselves in top gear to celebrate the Festival of Colours in the traditional way.

The markets in Nagpur have all decked up with an array of Holi products — vibrant colours mainly consisting of Gulal, Pichkaris of different shapes and hues, masks of renowned personalities as well scary characters. Stalls, thelas have been set up across the city selling colours, pichkaris and a lot more. All is set for Holi with fervent calls of eco-friendly celebration. The colours include both, natural or organic and synthetic, water guns, sprinklers, balloons and wigs. With just three days left for Holi, markets are flooded with a range of products that are a must for colourful revelry.

The demand for organic or eco-friendly colours that are not harmful to health is the buzzword. The revellers would plan buying the eco-friendly colours even though they are priced higher as they are much safer and not harmful to the skin. The Pichkaris that could turn the kids crazy are dotting the market. The water guns on various themes are all over the market. Masks with faces of popular personalities are on display and would be the most sought after stuff.

Talk about Holi celebrations and we can think of sweet gujiyas, crisp papads, masala kachoris and a lot more. Food is integral to every festival in India. It is the perfect time to throw yourself to the festive zeal with playful moments and adoring meals. This Holi, eat to your heart’s content! Whether it’s an intimate affair or an elaborate gala.