Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Monday in tandem with weak global market trends, but soon recovered all the early lost ground and were trading in the positive territory.

After a weak beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 299.15 points to 58,541.64 in early trade. The NSE Nifty too fell by 89.85 points to 17,441. However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all the early lost ground and were trading higher.

The Sensex traded 157.23 points higher at 58,998.02, while the Nifty quoted 49.70 points up at 17,580.55. From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the major laggards in early trade. Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were trading in the green.

