Marbat procession braves heavy rains in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amidst relentless rains drenching Second Capital of the State, the time-honored tradition of combating societal evils through the spirited procession of Kali, Pili Marbats, and Badgyas persisted for the 139th year on September 15.

In defiance of the downpour, the procession of the imposing 19-foot Marbat commenced from Marbat Square in Nagpur. Despite the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange Alert for Nagpur over the next couple of days, the fervor of devotees remained undeterred, as they gathered to partake in Nagpur’s distinctive festival.

Following its departure from Marbat Square, the procession traversed through significant landmarks including Panchpawleshwar Shankar Mandir, Golibar Chowk, Bharatmata Chowk, and Maskasthan before reaching Neharu Putla.

It was at this juncture that the auspicious Milan (meeting) of Kali and Pili Marbats transpired. The resonant chants of “Eeda, peeda gheun jaa ge Marbat” reverberated through the streets of East Nagpur, affirming the presence of Kali, Pili Marbats, and the esteemed Badgyas.

The symbolic effigies of ‘Kali’ (black) and ‘Pili’ (yellow) Marbats eloquently encapsulated the collective frustration of common citizens against prevailing societal challenges, encompassing issues like soaring prices, contentious government policies, and other topical concerns that weigh heavily on the public conscience.

This enduring tradition stands as a testament to the resilience and unity of Nagpur’s community in the face of adversity.

