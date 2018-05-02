Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 13th, 2020
    National News / News

    Marathi to be made mandatory in all the schools of Maharashtra up to class 10

    The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will bring a bill in the upcoming session of the state legislature to make teaching Marathi mandatory in all schools up to Class 10 irrespective of the board they are affiliated to, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

    Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai said the draft of the bill is being prepared and the proposed legislation will be introduced in the budget session starting on February 24.

    The draft regarding the same is being finalised. We are working on its intricacies,” said Desai, a leader of the Shiv Sena which is heading the three-party alliance government in the state.

    Besides schools affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, there are a number of those which follow syllabus prescribed by education boards like ICSE, CBSE and IGCSE.

