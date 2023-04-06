Marathi rapper booked for song ‘defaming’ Maharashtra govt

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district registered a case against a Marathi rapper for allegedly defaming the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government though his video song.

A Shiv Sena activist at Ambernath in the district had lodged a complaint against rap singer Raj Mungase over a song he recently uploaded on YouTube which uses words such as pannas khoke (fifty cartons) and chor (thieves), said a police official on Thursday.

Advertisement

A First Information Report was registered on Tuesday against Mungase under Indian Penal Code sections 501 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating enmity between classes) at Shivajinagar police station in Ambernath, he added.

No arrest has been made, the official said.

Leaders loyal to Uddhav Thackeray have often accused the MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena who rebelled last year and brought down the Thackeray government as chor and ones who took khoke or cartons of money to switch sides.

Shinde became chief minister last year with the BJP’s support after splitting the Shiv Sena.

Incidentally, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister Jitendra Awhad had on Tuesday shared Mungase’s video song on Twitter and said that he hoped the police would not arrest him

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement