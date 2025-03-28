Mantralaya access goes digital with launch of DigiPravesh app by Maha Govt

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has launched a new digital entry system, DigiPravesh, to streamline visitor access to Mantralaya, Mumbai. Introduced as part of a security project, this initiative aims to enhance security while making the entry process more efficient.

In the first phase of the project, facial recognition-based access was implemented, while the second phase introduced the Visitor Management System (VMS) through the DigiPravesh app.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From now on, anyone visiting Mantralaya for official work must register via the DigiPravesh app to gain entry. Visitors will be allowed inside only during their allotted time and will have access solely to designated floors. Any unauthorised movement to other floors will result in strict action. After completing their work, visitors must exit Mantralaya within the permitted time.

To assist senior citizens and differently-abled visitors, special arrangements have been made. They will be allowed entry at 12 noon, after which a separate queue will be available for them. However, they must carry valid proof of their senior citizen or disability status.

General visitors will be permitted entry only after 2 pm and must generate an entry pass via the DigiPravesh app. To register, visitors need to provide an Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, or any other government-approved ID. For those who do not have smartphones or are illiterate, a helpdesk has been set up at the Garden Gate, where they can register with assistance.

Once registered through the DigiPravesh app, visitors will receive a QR code, which must be scanned at the Mantralaya entry window to obtain an RFID access card. This RFID card will be used for security verification and must be worn at all times inside Mantralaya. Before exiting, visitors must return the RFID card to security personnel.

The DigiPravesh app is available for both Android and iOS users and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The registration process is a one-time requirement, and after authentication via Aadhaar-linked facial recognition, visitors can book a slot for entry without standing in long queues. The entire process takes less than three minutes, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for all visitors.

Additionally, officials and employees working in regional offices who require access to Mantralaya must also register through the DigiPravesh system. This measure is expected to reduce crowding and enhance security within the premises. By implementing this digital entry system, the Maharashtra government aims to streamline visitor access, prevent unauthorised entry, and improve overall security at one of the state’s most important administrative hubs.

Advertisement