Manoj Kumar assumes charge as CMD of CMPDI

Prior to this, he worked in different capacities in CMPDI.

Ranchi/Nagpur – Shri Kumar graduated in Mining Engineering from IIT-BHU, Varanasi in 1986. He started his career in the coal industry from korba area of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in the year 1986.

Shri Kumar obtained First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency in the year 1990. He has vast experience both in underground and opencast mining and played a lead role in planning of India’s biggest coal mines like Gerva, Kusumunda and Dipika Mines.

He has been awarded as the best General Manager at Coal India Level in the year 2019. He also toured Poland, Australia and Kazakhstan in official capacity.

Shri Manoj Kumar’s vast experience in Coal Industry will benefit CMPDIL as well as entire Coal Mining Industry.