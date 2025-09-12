Mankapur School Van Accident: Injured Student Succumbs to Injuries

Nagpur: A tragic accident on the Mankapur flyover on Friday morning has claimed the life of 13-year-old Shanuvi Khobragade, a student of Bhavan’s School, who was among several children injured when their school van collided head-on with a bus.

Eyewitnesses and bystanders rushed to help, pulling the injured students out of the mangled van and shifting them to a nearby hospital. While a few students remain in critical condition, only two were reported to be conscious after the crash.

The van driver sustained severe head and abdominal injuries after the impact with the steering wheel and is currently under treatment. The bus, belonging to Narayana Vidyalaya in Bokhara, was on its way to pick up students from the city. Fortunately, the bus driver and two women attendants escaped unhurt. According to the bus driver, the van was speeding and suddenly swerved from its lane, causing the collision.

Gold Rate 12 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,28,300/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The accident spot has long been a traffic hazard. For the past several months, one section of the Mankapur Stadium–Farris flyover has been closed for repairs, forcing vehicles traveling in both directions to share a single lane. The crash brought traffic to a standstill on the flyover for nearly an hour. Notably, no traffic police were present at the location when the accident occurred.