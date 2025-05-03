Mankapur Police Nab Drug Trio, Seize MD Worth Over ₹4 Lakh

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mankapur Police arrested three individuals in possession of MD (Mephedrone) drugs, seizing illegal goods worth approximately ₹4.24 lakh. The arrests were made following a tip-off about individuals traveling from Wardha to Nagpur to purchase drugs.

Acting on the intelligence, the police launched a raid near Lumbini Buddha Vihar in Mankapur and apprehended two suspects, Wasim Ahmed Khan Pathan and Kartik alias Jonga Rajusing Bilwal, under suspicious circumstances. A search of the duo led to the recovery of ₹75,000 in cash.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed they had come from Wardha to buy drugs in Nagpur. Following this lead, the police used their mobile phones to lure the local drug supplier to the spot. As soon as Ayush Amrit Meshram, a known MD supplier from Nagpur, arrived with the drugs, the police team, already stationed at the location, arrested him.

Approximately 20 grams of MD drugs, estimated to be worth ₹2 lakh, were recovered from Meshram. In total, the police seized cash, two two-wheelers, mobile phones, and narcotics, amounting to a total value of ₹4.24 lakh.

Mankapur Police’s swift and strategic action is being hailed as a significant success in the ongoing fight against narcotics in the city.

