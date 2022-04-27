Mankapur cops crack 12 cases of burglary, arrest mastermind

Advertisement

Nagpur: Mankapur Police have rounded up a notorious burglar who would prefer to commit crime alone to leave behind no trail of the crime. However, following the thorough probe the team of Mankapur Police comprising API Mangala Mokashe, ASIs Sunil Dagwaal, Vijay Yadav, Praveen Bhoyar, Anup Yadav and others arrested the accused Nilesh Purushottamwar.

Besides arresting the accused Nilesh, originally a resident of Ballarshah in Chandrapur district and currently residing in Patansaongi, cops have recovered stolen goods including gold, silver, mobile phones and other materials collectively worth Rs 2.85 lakh.

The action was planned under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector (PI) Vaijanti Mandawdhare and PI (Crime) Anil Mandave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement