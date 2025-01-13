Manja menace: Nagpur flyovers shut on Makar Sankranti to prevent mishaps

Traffic curb, diversion have also been announced in East Nagpur for road construction work

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a move aimed at avoiding fatal mishaps, the Nagpur Traffic Police have announced temporary closure of several flyovers in the city on January 14, the Makar Sankranti day, to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during the celebration of the festival and kite-flying.

According to DCP (Traffic) Archit Chandak, the closure will take place from 6 am to 6 pm as a precautionary measure due to the potential danger posed by kite-flying and the deadly nylon manja during the festivities.

Gold Rate Thursday 09 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,700 /- Gold 22 KT 73,200 /- Silver / Kg 91,200 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The DCP stated that Makar Sankranti is traditionally marked by kite-flying, which often leads to accidents as children excitedly chase fallen kites on the roads. The sharp manja can also pose risks to vehicle riders. To prevent accidents caused by kites falling onto roads and to avoid congestion, several major flyovers will be closed for the day for vehicular traffic, including bicycles and cycle rickshaws.

Flyovers that will remain closed

· Shaheed Gowari Flyover, Sitabuldi

· Sakkardara Flyover

· Dighori Flyover

· Golibar-Pachpaoli Flyover

· Kadbi Chowk to Sadar Akar Building Flyover

· Dahi Bazar Flyover

· Mehndibagh Flyover

· Ram Jhula (Jaystambh Chowk to LIC Chowk) Flyover

· Kalpana Talkies Chowk, in front of Mankapur Sports Complex Sadar Flyover (Katol Road, Mankapur)

· Manish Nagar Flyover (Wardha Road, Ajni Metro Station to Hotel Pride Flyover)

· Wadi Flyover (Naka No 10 to Wadi)

· Kawarapeth Flyover (Kawarpeth to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar)

· Pardi Flyover (Saatvachan Lawn to Pardi and Kalamna Market to Pardi)

Traffic curb, diversion in East Nagpur for road construction work

In view of the ongoing road construction work from Power House Chowk to Dipti Signal, which falls under the Lakadganj and Kamptee Traffic Division, the City Traffic Police have issued a notification to manage traffic during the period of road-laying by the private company. The construction, including laying of girders for construction of RoB (Road Over Bridge), will take place at night and is expected to be completed within 45 days. This traffic arrangement will be enforced daily from 9 pm to 8 am, starting from January 12 until January 26.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

· Closure of Traffic at Dipti Signal: All types of traffic passing through Dipti Signal at Power House Chowk will be closed

· Closure of Traffic from Bharat Nagar to Dipti Signal: All traffic proceeding from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Dipti Signal Chowk will be closed

· Closure of Traffic from Chikhli Chowk to Dipti Signal: All traffic from Chikhli Chowk to Dipti Signal Chowk will be closed.

Traffic diversions

· Vehicles running from Power House Chowk to Dipti Signal will take a right turn and proceed via Saatvachan Lawn, Sonba Nagar Railway Crossing, and Old Pardi Naka Chowk

· Traffic from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Dipti Signal will be diverted via Old Pardi Naka, Sonba Nagar railway crossing, and Power House Chowk

· Vehicles from Chikhli Chowk to Dipti Signal will be diverted via Bharat Nagar, Juna Pardi Naka, Sonba Nagar Railway Crossing, and Power House Chowk