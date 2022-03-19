Man with severe head injuries found dead in Pardi

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Pardi Chowk on Saturday morning after a body of a young man with severe head injuries discovered near Kailash Pharmacy. Prima facie the deceased has been identified as a nomad; cops, however, are yet to identify him.

According to police sources, some locals reported sighted a man lying unconscious near Kailash Pharmacy. Following which, they alerted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the squad of Pardi Police rushed to the spot and found a man with severe head injuries.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, doctors had pronounced him brought dead.

Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence and probing further.