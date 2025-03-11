Man steals Rs 15 lakh from brother-in-law’s house in Nagpur’s MIDC

Advertisement



Nagpur: A man has been booked by Nagpur’s MIDC police for stealing Rs 15 lakh cash from his brother-in-law’s house. The incident happened at Anjali Apartment in Rajendra Nagar, under the MIDC Police Station area.

The accused, identified as Jyotirmoy alias Pintu Jakhmola (54), is native of Kotdwara, Uttarakhand. A case has been filed against him based on a complaint by Ram Ashok Joshi, a 50-year-old lawyer.

According to police, Jyotirmoy, a plumber, was staying with Joshi while the construction of Joshi’s house was going on. Joshi had kept Rs 18 lakh in a drawer to pay the contractor. On March 3, Jyotirmoy left for Indore by bus, and then went to Uttarakhand.

The next day, March 4, Joshi’s wife, Rajni, checked the drawer and found only Rs 3 lakh. She informed Joshi. He tried calling Jyotirmoy but received no response. After contacting Jyotirmoy’s friends, Joshi learned that Jyotirmoy had deposited Rs 2 lakh in one friend’s bank account and Rs 50,000 in another friend’s son’s account. It was also found that Jyotirmoy had taken Rs 50,000 back from one of his friends. Realising that Jyotirmoy had stolen the money, Joshi filed a complaint with the police. MIDC police have registered a case.