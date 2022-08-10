Man smuggling 1 kg gold in ‘powder form’ arrested at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: The CISF arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 1 kg of gold in the form of powder at Dr Babasaheb International Ambedkar Airport here, on Tuesday. The estimated cost of the seized gold power is said to be around Rs 47 lakh. The CISF has handed over the gold to the customs department.

Accused Abdullah Nityanand Shetty (38) has been arrested in this connection. Sources informed that in view of the Independence Day on August 15, the security forces have intensified the security checking at the airport.

Shetty reached the airport to board Go First flight G8 141 at 9.05 am on Tuesday. During the routine frisking, security personnel found two packets (each containing half kgs of gold in powder form) from Sherry’s bag. On being questioned, Shetty failed to provide any concrete answers. Following which he was apprehended.

