Man Shot Dead in Nagpur’s Manakapur, Two Suspects Held

Advertisement



Nagpur: A young man was shot dead on Thursday night in the Manakapur police station area due to an old rivalry. The attackers fired four rounds, all of which hit 35-year-old Sohel Khan, leading to his death on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived in a car and suddenly started firing. Panic spread at the scene following the shooting. Upon receiving the information, Manakapur police and the crime branch teams rushed to the spot. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have begun their investigation.

Acting swiftly, the police have taken two suspects into custody, while two others are still at large. The arrested suspects have been identified as Dongre and Masram. Meanwhile, police teams are conducting raids to track down the remaining fugitives.

Gold Rate 03 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 91,900 /- Gold 22 KT 85,500 /- Silver / Kg 98,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The murder has sent shockwaves across Manakapur and the entire city of Nagpur. The police are investigating the case thoroughly to uncover the real motive behind the crime. Initial findings suggest that the murder was a result of an old feud.

Police officials have assured that the absconding suspects will soon be arrested, and the case will be solved at the earliest

Advertisement