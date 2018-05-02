Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019

Man rapes woman with marriage promise, parents abet crime

Nagpur: Jaripatka police have booked a man on the charges of raping a 27-year old woman on the pretext of marriage. Shockingly, parents of the accused have also been booked for abetting the heinous crime by ‘assuring’ the victim of arranging her marriage.

A resident of Jaripatka area, the 27-year old woman was working with the accused Krunal Kishore Savarakar in a recruitment company. Following which both became acquinted with each other. After some days, the accused Krunal lured the woman with marriage promise and abused her sexually between September 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

Moreover, the accused parents Meena Kishore Savarkar and Kishore Savarkar, all residents of Powergrid Square, abetted the heinous crime by ‘assuring’ the victim of arranging her marriage with accused Krunal.

Jaripatka API Nerkar, based on a complaint lodged by the victim woman, booked the accused under Sections 376(N), 506 of the IPC and started investigation.

