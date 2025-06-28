Man rapes Instagram friend on marriage pretext, arrested in Wathoda

Advertisement



Nagpur: Wathoda Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage over a five-year period.

The accused, Faizan Ansari (25), resident of Wathoda, Nagpur, had come in contact with the survivor through Instagram. The online interaction turned into a relationship, during which he allegedly established physical relations with her several times between July 26, 2020, and May 5, 2025, in the Wathoda area, while misleading her with marriage promises.

Based on the woman’s complaint registered on June 26, Wathoda Police booked Faizan Ansari under Section 69 of the BNS. Further inquiry is ongoing.