Man poses as Army man, exploits girl sexually on marriage pretext in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sonegaon Police on Tuesday booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting a young girl for more than six months by impersonating as an Army man.

The accused, Amol Eknath Dukale is a resident of Ward No 1, Palkhed, Nashik. The 24-year-old victim had created an account on a matrimonial site — Shaadi.com — with the intention of getting married. Amol, too, had set up a profile on the same matrimonial site. Claiming himself as Naik Subedar in the Indian Army, Amol approached the girl online. He told the girl that he liked her profile. Soon, the two began chatting.

According to police, between October 23, 2012 and June 1, 2022, Amol targeted the girl by getting into a relationship with her on a marriage promise. He came to the city and established a physical relationship with her in a hotel in Sonegaon police area. After allegedly exploiting the girl, he later ditched her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, Sonegaon police registered a case u/s 376, 376(2), (n), 506 of the IPC against the accused Amol Dukale.

