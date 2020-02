A man has been detained for firing at the protesters at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

The incident comes after a man fired at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Jamia Nagar on Thursday.

According to witnesses, the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting ‘Yeh lo Aazadi’ amid heavy police presence in the area.