Man murdered over illicit relationship in Pachpaoli, accused surrenders

Nagpur: A 38-year old man killed a male friend of his wife over an alleged illicit relationship in Baba Buddhaji Nagar in Pachpaoli Police Station area on Monday.

Accused Dikshit Bhagwan Janbandhu, a resident of Baba Buddha Nagar, surrendered before the police after killing Asif Khan (32), a resident of Baba Buddhaji Nagar, police said. Dikshit was an e-rickshaw driver while Asif was working as security guard at a school.

Dikshit’s wife used to drop her son at school where she came in contact with Asif. When Dikshit learnt about the illicit relationship after seeing online chats in wife’s mobile phone, he picked up a quarrel with Asif and even assaulted him last month. The matter reached the police station where both parties settled the issue before the police. For the past one week, Dikshit and Asif were again quarrelling after Dikshit’s son told him that Asif would marry his mother, said police.

On Monday morning, Dikshit came to the house of Asif and started abusing him. He picked a brick and smashed it on Asif’s head who collapsed on the ground in a pool of blood. Pachpaoli police arrived at the spot and shifted profusely bleeding Asif to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Dikshit surrendered before the police and confessed to the murder. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested Dikshit.

