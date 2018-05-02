Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Dec 6th, 2019

Man murdered in New Kamptee, killers try to burn body

Nagpur: In a ghastly incident, a man was murdered brutally by unidentified persons who also tried to destroy evidence by torching his body. The murder took place in New Kamptee police jurisdiction on Thursday, December morning. Cops are probing to identify the deceased and also the killers.

According to police, the unidentified man was murdered near a farm on a Service Road from Kanhan to Lihgaon on Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway around 10.45 am on Thursday, December 5. The accused persons, who have also not been identified, eliminated the man by attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. The body of the man bore deep wounds on head and neck.

New Kamptee API Kannake, based on a complaint lodged by police constable Bisen Bajirao Potbhare, has registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and launched investigations to establish identity of the deceased man as well as the accused killers.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
Group of persons thrash woman, son; take possession of herhouse forcibly in Nandanvan
Group of persons thrash woman, son; take possession of herhouse forcibly in Nandanvan
Traffic PI Shankhe, staff manhandled at Jadhav Chowk, one booked
Traffic PI Shankhe, staff manhandled at Jadhav Chowk, one booked
Maharashtra News
महापरिनिर्वाण दिनानिमित्त भारतरत्न डॉ . बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांना अभिवादन
महापरिनिर्वाण दिनानिमित्त भारतरत्न डॉ . बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांना अभिवादन
वाहनांचा लाखोंचा ग्रीन टॅक्स अडकला
वाहनांचा लाखोंचा ग्रीन टॅक्स अडकला
Hindi News
बाबासाहेब के परिनिर्वाण पर पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने किया नमन
बाबासाहेब के परिनिर्वाण पर पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने किया नमन
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल पहुंचे शहर
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल पहुंचे शहर
Trending News
Hyderabad Police Encounter: Nagpurians back ‘instant justice’, demand law reforms
Hyderabad Police Encounter: Nagpurians back ‘instant justice’, demand law reforms
‘Tainted’ Jagdamba Realtors Pvt Ltd ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to flat owner
‘Tainted’ Jagdamba Realtors Pvt Ltd ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to flat owner
Featured News
All 4 accused in Hyd vet’s rape case killed
All 4 accused in Hyd vet’s rape case killed
Who killed Candy?
Who killed Candy?
Trending In Nagpur
Hyderabad Police Encounter: Nagpurians back ‘instant justice’, demand law reforms
Hyderabad Police Encounter: Nagpurians back ‘instant justice’, demand law reforms
बाबासाहेब के परिनिर्वाण पर पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने किया नमन
बाबासाहेब के परिनिर्वाण पर पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने किया नमन
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल पहुंचे शहर
भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल पहुंचे शहर
‘Tainted’ Jagdamba Realtors Pvt Ltd ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to flat owner
‘Tainted’ Jagdamba Realtors Pvt Ltd ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to flat owner
महापरिनिर्वाण दिनानिमित्त भारतरत्न डॉ . बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांना अभिवादन
महापरिनिर्वाण दिनानिमित्त भारतरत्न डॉ . बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांना अभिवादन
Group of persons thrash woman, son; take possession of herhouse forcibly in Nandanvan
Group of persons thrash woman, son; take possession of herhouse forcibly in Nandanvan
Man murdered in New Kamptee, killers try to burn body
Man murdered in New Kamptee, killers try to burn body
बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर के परिनिर्वाण दिवस पर लोगों ने उन्हें नमन किया
बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर के परिनिर्वाण दिवस पर लोगों ने उन्हें नमन किया
कर्करोग जनजागृतीचा संदेश देणारी नागपूर सिटी मॅरेथॉन 8 डिसेंबर रोजी
कर्करोग जनजागृतीचा संदेश देणारी नागपूर सिटी मॅरेथॉन 8 डिसेंबर रोजी
वाहनांचा लाखोंचा ग्रीन टॅक्स अडकला
वाहनांचा लाखोंचा ग्रीन टॅक्स अडकला
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145