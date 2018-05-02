Man murdered in New Kamptee, killers try to burn body

Nagpur: In a ghastly incident, a man was murdered brutally by unidentified persons who also tried to destroy evidence by torching his body. The murder took place in New Kamptee police jurisdiction on Thursday, December morning. Cops are probing to identify the deceased and also the killers.

According to police, the unidentified man was murdered near a farm on a Service Road from Kanhan to Lihgaon on Jabalpur-Nagpur National Highway around 10.45 am on Thursday, December 5. The accused persons, who have also not been identified, eliminated the man by attacking him with sharp-edged weapons. The body of the man bore deep wounds on head and neck.

New Kamptee API Kannake, based on a complaint lodged by police constable Bisen Bajirao Potbhare, has registered a case under Sections 302, 201 and launched investigations to establish identity of the deceased man as well as the accused killers.