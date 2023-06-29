Man murdered in Ajni over love affair, 3 accused arrested

Nagpur: A youth and his two friends killed a 28-year-old man with sharp edged weapons in Ajni area on Wednesday.

The deceased, Nikhil Shahu Ukey was a resident of Rama Nagar, 85 Plots’ area, Ajni. Cops arrested Himanshu Pradeep Moon (22), a resident of Plot No 14, Lane No 5, Rama Nagar; Ankit alias Anni Nilesh Waghmare (24), a resident of Lane No 3, Savitribai Phule Nagar; and Vishal alias Babbu Kalya Laxman Fulmali (22), a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, in this connection.

The deceased Nikhil and the accused Himanshu were relatives. Nikhil had an affair with Himanshu’s sister. When Himanshu came to know about it, he hatched a plan to eliminate him. Around 12.50 am, Himanshu called Nikhil to his house. Nikhil came with two of his friends. Himanshu asked his friends to leave the place. When his friends left, he, Ankit and Vishal took out sharp-edged weapons and stabbed him. When Nikhil collapsed, they ran away. A profusely bleeding Nikhil was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

After recording the statement of Sushant Uttam Bawangade (23), a resident of Bhim Nagar, Ajni Police registered a case under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Himanshu, Ankit and Vishal. Later, cops nabbed the accused trio and took them into custody.

