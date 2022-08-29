Man missing from Sonegaon area found dead in Jaitala Bhaji Mandi, murder suspected

Advertisement

Nagpur: Body of a man, missing from Sonegaon area, was found in Jaitala Bhaji Mandi under Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station here, on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhojraaj Dhomne.

According to police sources, Dhomne was missing from August 27. A missing complaint has been lodged with Sonegaon Police Station in this connection. Though cops launched the probe into the matter, all the leads turned out to be futile. On Monday morning, some locals reportedly found a body in Jaitala Bhaji Mandi. They, subsequently, alerted the Police Control Room.

Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted the panchanama. Cops sent the body for autopsy and started scanning missing complaints lodged in nearby Police Stations. During the same, they came across Dhomne’s missing complaint lodged with Sonegaon Police Station.

Sources said, prima facie Dhomne appeared to be killed elsewhere and his body was dumped at Jaitala Bhaji Mandi. In the meantime, cops have registered an offence and launched a thorough probe into the matter.

