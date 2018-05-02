Man kills wife, her paramour after seeing them in compromising position

NAGPUR: A 40-year-old man, identified as Kuwarlal Barmaiyya, axed his wife Kiran (35) and her alleged paramour Shiva to death at Kalyaneshwarnagar near Manewada in the wee hours of Monday.

Kuwarlal, who was rouned up by Ajni police immediately after the incident, learnt to have got enraged seeing Kiran and Shiva in compromising position at their balcony. He was spotted hacking the couple by a neighbour who had immediately alerted the police control room. The neighbour was attracted by the commotion when Kuwarlal was attacking the couple.

Senior inspector Pradeep Rayannawar of Ajni police station said Kuwarlal has been already taken into custody.

Bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem.