    Published On : Tue, Jul 28th, 2020

    Man kills wife, her paramour after seeing them in compromising position

    NAGPUR: A 40-year-old man, identified as Kuwarlal Barmaiyya, axed his wife Kiran (35) and her alleged paramour Shiva to death at Kalyaneshwarnagar near Manewada in the wee hours of Monday.

    Kuwarlal, who was rouned up by Ajni police immediately after the incident, learnt to have got enraged seeing Kiran and Shiva in compromising position at their balcony. He was spotted hacking the couple by a neighbour who had immediately alerted the police control room. The neighbour was attracted by the commotion when Kuwarlal was attacking the couple.

    Senior inspector Pradeep Rayannawar of Ajni police station said Kuwarlal has been already taken into custody.
    Bodies have been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for the post-mortem.

    Solve student’s confusion regarding final year university exams: Anees Ahmed to Koshyari
    Man kills wife, her paramour after seeing them in compromising position
    MSEDCL की लापरवाही से एक किसान की कामठी में मौत
    Home isolation for asymptomatic patients: Nagpur civic chief
    रोल ऑफ कॉलेजेस इन प्रिव्हेंटिंग व्हॉयलन्स अगेंस्ट वूमन” वर आयोजित वेबिनार संपन्न
    शेतकऱ्यांना मिळणार ऑनलाईन खरीप कर्ज पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते शुभारंभ
    राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांची दीक्षाभूमीला भेट
    Round Table India promotes service, fellowship and goodwill among society
    “Trees and Nature are Mother of all – Dr. S. S. Uttarwar”
    लहान उद्योगांना कर्जपुरवठ्यासाठी सामाजिक सूक्ष्म वित्तीय संस्था निर्माण व्हाव्यात : नितीन गडकरी
